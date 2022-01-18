Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $964.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to announce $964.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $963.00 million to $966.03 million. Agnico Eagle Mines reported sales of $928.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $49,135,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $45,866,000. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. 1,671,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

