Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Lowered to $69.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Shares of AEM opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $74.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after acquiring an additional 972,443 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,135,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

