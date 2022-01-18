AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

AJB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.73) to GBX 400 ($5.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.43) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.07) to GBX 435 ($5.94) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 394.17 ($5.38).

Get AJ Bell alerts:

LON AJB opened at GBX 347.80 ($4.75) on Monday. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 255.20 ($3.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 487 ($6.64). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 385.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.18), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($54,021.29). Also, insider Andrew James Bell bought 263,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,356,710.03). In the last three months, insiders bought 263,131 shares of company stock worth $99,463,118.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.