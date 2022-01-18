Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.90 Million

Analysts predict that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will report $181.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.50 million. Akumin reported sales of $58.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $408.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $424.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $741.95 million, with estimates ranging from $712.80 million to $771.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akumin.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKU shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKU. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Akumin by 301.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akumin by 62.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akumin by 78.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akumin by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKU stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 27,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $140.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -2.10. Akumin has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.10.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

