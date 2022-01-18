Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($4.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair cut Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen cut Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth $103,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter worth $155,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Allakos in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. 1,857,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.42. Allakos has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $392.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

