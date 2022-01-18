Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIRD shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allbirds stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

BIRD opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

