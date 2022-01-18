Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,868 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Southern worth $79,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 21,921 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 10.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 120,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $33,386,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

NYSE SO opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.