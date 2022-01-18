Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.20% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $75,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

MCHI stock opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $60.19 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $68.96.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

