Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $70.73 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 974,794 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.85% of MKS Instruments worth $70,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $180.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.76 and a 200-day moving average of $156.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

