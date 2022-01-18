Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $81.94 Million Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.95% of Innospec worth $81,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 90.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Innospec by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Innospec by 66.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Innospec stock opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.98%.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

