Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of General Mills worth $66,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 666.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in General Mills by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101,582 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,448. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

