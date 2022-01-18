Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788,155 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.05% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $84,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,840,000 after buying an additional 1,839,225 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,455,000 after purchasing an additional 397,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

