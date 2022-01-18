Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,239 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Carrier Global worth $72,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 20.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Carrier Global by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

