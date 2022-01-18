Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 304,771 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,771 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.58% of StoneCo worth $61,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.33 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

