Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 2.29% of ACM Research worth $44,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 464.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in ACM Research by 417.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after buying an additional 264,637 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 24.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACMR. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

ACMR stock opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

