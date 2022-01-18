Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 27,200 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.24% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $51,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.