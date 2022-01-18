Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,780 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 351,801 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.31% of Lyft worth $55,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,368,480,000 after buying an additional 644,051 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,324,000 after buying an additional 669,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lyft by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lyft by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $247,080,000 after buying an additional 704,081 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 21,157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after buying an additional 3,544,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,275. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. UBS Group raised shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.