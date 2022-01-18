Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,057 Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Camtek by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.37.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

