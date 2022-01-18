Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bandwidth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,952,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 418,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BAND opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $196.70. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,025 shares of company stock worth $145,820. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

