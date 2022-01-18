Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.1% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,713.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,890.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2,803.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,711.71 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.