Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s 6th Largest Position

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $282,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,233.03.

GOOGL traded down $67.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,722.15. 37,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,890.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,803.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,711.71 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

