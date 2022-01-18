AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 467.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,013 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of ACGL opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

