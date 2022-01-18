AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 30,008 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 132.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Terex worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 28.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Terex by 99.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 164,680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Terex by 11.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Terex by 3,044.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after buying an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

