AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 9.1% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.38.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.36%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

