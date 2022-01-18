AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,472 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SolarWinds worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $42,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $171,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 6.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of SWI opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.