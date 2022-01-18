AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,498 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $293.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.65. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

