AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,455 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Progress Software worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.