AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $200.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 63.44%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

