AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,721 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 15.9% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 551.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.0% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $220.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.88 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.71.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.