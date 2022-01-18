AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 61,860 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 61,860 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

