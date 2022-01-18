AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 9,619 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,868,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,312,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

NYSE AWK opened at $163.57 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.69 and a 200-day moving average of $174.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

