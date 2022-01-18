Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Down 27.3% in December

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Shares of AMADY opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $871.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.