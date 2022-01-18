AMATEN (AMA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $691.00

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded down 33.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, AMATEN has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $454,420.91 and $691.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

