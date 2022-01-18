Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Update

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the December 15th total of 789,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $146.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $133.62 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.63.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 112,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,726,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

