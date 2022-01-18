American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 55,815 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 4.19% of Atmos Energy worth $482,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 990,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,329,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.56. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

