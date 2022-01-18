American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 192,854 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $539,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Truist Securities raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.16.

Shares of HD stock opened at $370.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.62 and a 200 day moving average of $358.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.