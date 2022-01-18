American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,570,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 712,220 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $445,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 75,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.35.

NYSE:COP opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.53. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

