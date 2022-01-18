American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 106,302 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,820,960 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,302 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of SEA worth $580,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SE opened at $171.79 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $168.00 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.75. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.00.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.