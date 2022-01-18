American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,886 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.24% of American Electric Power worth $98,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,860. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.81.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

