American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,300 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 503,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of AOUT opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of -0.11.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

