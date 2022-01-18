Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 721.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.28. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

