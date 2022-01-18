Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.37 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $7.04 or 0.00016879 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $71.59 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00059011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.39 or 0.07442940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,768.10 or 1.00108929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 10,165,533 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

