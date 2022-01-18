Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $7.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BECN. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of BECN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.93. 397,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,159. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,544,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

