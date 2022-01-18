Analysts Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Edap Tms posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 32,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,790. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

