Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post $9.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the highest is $9.10 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $8.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Provident Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $125.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.59. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

