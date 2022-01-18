Analysts Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. SPS Commerce reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock traded down $5.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.45. 4,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,970. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.74.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

