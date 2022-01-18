Analysts Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 million.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman acquired 3,700 shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2,807.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 983,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 361.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

