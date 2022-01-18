Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post sales of $154.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.65 million. 8X8 posted sales of $136.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $615.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.34 million to $624.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $712.26 million, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $755.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on EGHT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of EGHT opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.03.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,363 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $30,599.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,586 shares of company stock worth $1,788,210 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in 8X8 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after buying an additional 432,622 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after buying an additional 388,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

