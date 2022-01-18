Analysts Expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

EQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equillium in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after buying an additional 273,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 38.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQ opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Equillium has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.