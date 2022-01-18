Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HCCI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ HCCI traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 52.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 145,752 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,645 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after acquiring an additional 89,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 50,594 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.